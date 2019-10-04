LACONIA — Medicare’s annual enrollment period is coming up Oct. 15-Dec. 7. During this time, Medicare beneficiaries can review and change their prescription drug and Medicare Advantage plans. Coverage for any plan changes made during the enrollment period begins January 1, 2020.
ServiceLink of Belknap County provides free and unbiased counseling related to Medicare coverage options. Lori Raymond can assist beneficiaries with reviewing their current plans. Contact Servicelink at 603-528-6945 for an appointment. Servicelink is located at 67 Water St., Suite 105.
