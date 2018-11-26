LACONIA — For the 10th year, MB Tractor & Equipment has signed-on as the Presenting Sponsor of the LRGHealthcare Red Dress Gala.!
Held each year during American Heart Month, the gala will take place Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Church Landing at Mill Falls at the Lake. Proceeds from the Red Dress Gala support cardiac services and technology at LRGHealthcare.
This year’s theme, Fire & Ice, will feature themed cocktails, a meal by The Common Man culinary team, a live auction with auctioneer Jesse Thompson, silent auction items, and dancing with the Eric Grant Band. Guests are encouraged to wear red to show their support for heart health.
With a traditionally sold-out crowd, the Red Dress Gala offers great opportunities to promote a business. There is still time to advertise in the gala program booklet, or donate to the live or silent auction. A limited number of seats are available, call for details 603-527-7063.
MB Tractor joins Candy Bar Sponsor Lovering Volvo Cars Meredith; Cocktail Reception Sponsor MRS – Medical Management & Reimbursement Specialists, LLC; Entertainment Sponsor Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary; Photo Booth Sponsor Bank of New Hampshire; Bronze Sponsors AutoServ of Tilton, Bay Point Financial, Binnie Media, CGI Business Solutions, Consolidated Communications, Contigiani’s Catering Service, Creative Marketing Guru, Faro Italian Grille, Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary, Franklin Savings Bank, Lawson Persson & Chisholm, PC/Lakes Region Airport Shuttle, LRGHealthcare NursingLeadership, LRGHealthcare Senior Leadership Team, Northern Design, Northway Bank, Dr. and Mrs. Paul Racicot, Right Realty Group LLC, Salon Amara, Mark & Patricia Weston, and Dr. Zamora & Friends. Community Partners are Cross Insurance and Taylor Community. Other major event supporters include Church Landing at Mill Falls at the Lake; Geoff Cunningham, pianist; Divine Inspirations Custom Sewing Studio & Specialty Linens; Eric Grant Band; JMG Marketing; Lakes Region Floral Studio; SnapROOT Creative Digital Marketing; Stacey Brobst Photography; The Common Man; Jesse Thompson, Tylergraphics, Inc.; and WB Media1.
For more information about the Red Dress Gala, contact the LRGHealthcare Office of Philanthropy at 603-527-7063 or philanthropy@lrgh.org.
