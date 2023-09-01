Allison Hewitt showing off a handbag she made at Makers Mill. Sewing Lab is a series of classes to build or refresh sewing skills in a supported setting every Wednesday evening this September at Makers Mill. Each session will provide instruction and hands-on practice of a specific skill. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)
Mary Lyon utilizes the digital sewing machines to create a fabric cozy bowl made from scraps of material from a quilt her grandmother had given her. Some of the skills in this month’s Sewing Lab include zipper techniques, darts, top stitching, double-sided construction, making box bottoms, bindings, as well as using the serger machine. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)
Janis Carroll
WOLFEBORO — Do you have a collection of sewing projects piling up and staring you down? Is it time to dust off those sewing skills? Makers Mill has just the thing. Introducing the Sewing Lab.
Sewing Lab is an opportunity to build or refresh sewing skills in a supported setting. Using beginner to intermediate sewing projects, each session will provide instruction and hands-on practice of a specific skill. This series will take place each Wednesday evening during September from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants may sign up for each session individually to build their sewing construction skills. In each 2-hour session, participants can complete the project and build their sewing experience. The Sewing Lab comprises the following classes:
1) Master the Zipper on Sept. 6: In this class, you’ll expand your sewing skills while making two handy zippered fabric pouches. Three different zipper techniques will be demonstrated: try hands-on experience with your favorite two and learn when to best use each technique.
2) Make a Multi-purpose Fabric Basket on Sept. 13: In this class you’ll be using basic machine sewing skills to make this fabric basket or bowl with cotton and batting while learning darts, top stitching and double-sided construction. This is a popular kitchen helper, but you’ll find many uses for it beyond the kitchen to store your projects, knick-knacks and as a bathroom accessory.
3) Sew a Handy Shop/Crafter’s Apron on Sept. 20: For this session, bring a fabric of your choice to make into a shop or crafter’s apron with handy pockets for your tools. Cut out the size that fits you, hem the edges, add a pocket or two exactly where you want them, and finally, make the ties that keep it on. Bring one yard of fabric — canvas, denim, duck or a lighter fabric if you want. We can pattern off your favorite apron or we will have several models available and create one that fits you and your hobby needs.
4) Make a Boho Bag on Sept. 27: The ubiquitous handbag that never dates and is always practical, the boho bag is typically oval-shaped and worn slung across the body.
Using a simple pattern to cut and sew your boho bag, you'll get to practice the skills of making box bottoms, bindings, as well as using the serger machine.
For more information or to register for these classes, visit makersmill.org. From there, click on Classes & Events and scroll through to find the classes titled “Sewing Lab.”
