pendants

Joy Raskin will teach participants how to make their own pendant at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Join league-juried jeweler, Joy Raskin, at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to learn how to make pendants.

Create a simple silver pendant by setting a cabochon stone into a silver bezel. Silver pendants without stones will also be made.

