MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Historical Society will host a special November program on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the community center (formally the Lion’s Club) starting at 11:30 a.m. to honor veterans. There will be a catered hot lunch by head chef Kevin Fisk of the U.S. Mount Washington, and will be served free to all attendees, with cake for dessert. Spread the word to our veterans and all are welcomed. In order to get a proper count, so there will be enough food, RSVP by calling 603-476-2349 or email historical.society.moultonboro.nh@gmail.com by Nov. 9.
Deb Kumpf, of Moultonborough, will present a program about her dad, Edward J. Goetz, Jr. He served in the U.S Army Air Corps as a B-29 Fight Engineer in the Pacific during World War II. He flew 37 combat missions over Japan, and received the Purple Heart Medal, among other service awards. He was rescued after his B-29 went down. Rescue mission stories like his are told in the documentary “Journey to Royal.” Mr. Goetz was one of the survivors interviewed in the documentary. Deb will share her dad’s story of his service to our country with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.