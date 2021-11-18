MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. The meeting is open to the public, and those who prefer to attend remotely are invited to do so by contacting LRPC prior to the meeting at jbighinatti@lakesrpc.org and a link to the online meeting will be provided.
Ricky DiCillo, the grants coordinator from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services will discuss the New Hampshire State Clean Diesel program and application process. Updates will also be provided on the state’s draft 10-year transportation plan process.
The LRPC TAC encourages members of the public who are interested in any aspect of transportation to provide input during the meeting. For additional information about this meeting, please contact the LRPC at 603-279-5334.
