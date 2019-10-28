LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Public Access Television is a local, nonprofit, noncommercial, public access station and community media center. It cablecasts to nearly 12,000 viewers in Belmont, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith and Northwood. Anyone can watch LRPA any time via livestream.
Join Taylor Community as Program Director Grace MacNamara shares the story and history of LRPA on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building.
Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
