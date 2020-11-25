LACONIA — GivingTuesday is Tuesday, Dec. 1. Join Lakes Region Mental Health Center on Tuesday, Dec. 1 for GivingTuesday, a day that encourages people to do good in our communities. To support this initiative, a fundraising campaign will be on Facebook and on the LRMHC website. Go to www.lrmhc.org/givingtuesday for more information.
The goal is to raise more than $1,000 on GivingTuesday to help support LRMHC's mission of providing mental health treatment for people living with — and recovering from — mental illness and/or emotional distress. LRMHC provided more than $1.2 million in charity care to patients in central New Hampshire during Fiscal Year 2020.
You also can make a gift now to be processed on GivingTuesday at www.lrmhc.org/givingtuesday.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 603-524-1100 or visit the website at www.lrmhc.org. Find the Lakes Region Mental Health Center on Facebook and Instagram.
