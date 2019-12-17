Joleen Welford, Director of Employee Relations at LRCS accepts award for funds to create a supportive space for working mothers of infants. Pictures from left to right is Joyce Kelly Chair, NH Breastfeeding Taskforce, Joleen Welford, Director of Employee Relations at LRCS, Dr. Amanda Hickey of Keene State College, and Dr. Meg Henning of Keene State College. (Courtesy photo)