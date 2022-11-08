TILTON — Do you remember who gave you ‘that’ gift last Christmas? Perhaps you do, but most likely you don’t because most gifts tend to become ephemeral, i.e.: out of sight, out of mind. However, there is a line of gifts that don’t have the ‘I can’t remember’ issue.

Member artists and photographers of Lakes Region Art Association Gallery, beginning Nov. 11 through Jan. 5, Thursdays to Sundays, will be hosting its inaugural $99 Holidays Gift Art Sale. All 12”x12” original fine art images are holiday themed and produced in a variety of mediums including oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, graphite and photography. Every artist’s work is also signed, framed and ready to display. Buying art is a tricky proposition, especially if you plan to give it as a gift.

