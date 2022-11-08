TILTON — Do you remember who gave you ‘that’ gift last Christmas? Perhaps you do, but most likely you don’t because most gifts tend to become ephemeral, i.e.: out of sight, out of mind. However, there is a line of gifts that don’t have the ‘I can’t remember’ issue.
Member artists and photographers of Lakes Region Art Association Gallery, beginning Nov. 11 through Jan. 5, Thursdays to Sundays, will be hosting its inaugural $99 Holidays Gift Art Sale. All 12”x12” original fine art images are holiday themed and produced in a variety of mediums including oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, graphite and photography. Every artist’s work is also signed, framed and ready to display. Buying art is a tricky proposition, especially if you plan to give it as a gift.
There are three good reasons why gifting art makes sense. First, you may wonder, who you plan to give art to, will they really like it? Not to worry, all artwork in the Holiday Gift Art $99 Sale are images about the holidays, who doesn’t like or appreciate a focus on this time of the year?
Second, there’s a perception that buying original art and photography is much too expensive and unaffordable. Yes, original paintings and photography can be costly, but an original of either for only $99 solves this issue, plus, the intrinsic value of original art usually increases over time.
Third and most important, original art is the gift that keeps on giving, forever. No one forgets who gave them a gift of original art, it’ll be on display for years on a living room wall, den, office, bedroom, etc. and very unlikely it’ll ever be thrown away and/or given away.
The Lakes Region Art Gallery is a non-profit organization, managed by its over 30 participating artists and photographers. All member’s artwork is juried before they are allowed to join.
For more information about the gallery visit LRAANH.org.
Lakes Region Artist Association is located at 120 Laconia Road, Tanger Outlets Suite 300, and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
