TILTON — Visit the Lakes Region Artist Association Gallery to enjoy the colorful, hand-built kites of Glenn Davison. Glenn designs, builds and flies his own kites — Internationally. Glenn’s kites will be on display in the Gallery May 14 - June 12 for all to enjoy free of charge through June 12. Glenn’s books will be for sale during the reception at the Gallery.
Opening Reception will be held May 14 from noon - 3 p.m. at the Gallery in Tanger Outlets. Enjoy conversation, snacks and a beverage, all free of charge.
Kite Making Workshop: June 13 at 6 p.m.
Building a Kite as a Piece of Art. Learn from the Master of Kites himself. Glenn will be teaching how to design and build your own artistic kites in this hand-on workshop. There is limited seating for this adult workshop so get your tickets now. Tickets are available only in the Lakes Region Artist Association Gallery, 120 Laconia Rd, Tanger Outlets, Suite 300, Tilton.
Visit: www.LRAANH.org for more information. Open 10 - 6, Thursday through Sunday.
