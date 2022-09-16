SANDWICH — The annual Sandwich Fair will be held on Columbus Day weekend, Sunday through Tuesday, October 8, 9 and 10, with a midway sneak preview Friday night. This is a 3½ day event with something for everyone. Children under 12 free. Gates open at 8 a.m. and exhibit halls at 9 a.m.
New this year on Friday night will be a Corn Hole Tournament sponsored by Humble Grunt Work. Bags fly at 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Humble House Fund. For more information or to register contact cornhole@humblegruntwork.org. Sandwich Fair merchandise will also be sold this year. The booth will be by the flagpole. Stop in and check out the new line of T-shirts and hats.
The Sandwich Fair offers a variety of activities for all ages. From animal competitions, antique tractor pulls, a traditional farmers market, helicopter rides (weather permitting), a full midway and tons of buildings filled with crafts, flowers, vegetables, photos, baked good etc. Stage shows featuring music and variety acts throughout the day are part of the general admission ticket. Many food vendors will be available.
Friday night is the fair's "ride preview" where you can pay one price of $25 and ride all you want from 4 to 9 p.m. Rides, games, and food are available. All exhibit halls will be closed until Saturday morning.
Saturday features an antique auto show that begins at 8 a.m. and concludes with a parade at 1 p.m. There will also be numerous animal exhibits and competitions including the Farmer’s Hitch. On stage will be The Marcy Drive Band, Roderick Russell, a Mentalist and Sword Swallower, and Jason Tardy Juggling and Comedy act. Each perform two shows along with Joe Howard the magician. Granite State Disc Dog will present four shows on Saturday. Pay one price ride special from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $25.
Sunday’s big feature is the "Grand Street Parade" which kicks off at 1 p.m. The theme of the parade this year is “50 Years of Saving Sandwich Notch and Preservation.” There will be so may events to enjoy including the FFA Woodmen’s Field Day competition, horse pulling, Gymkhana and several animal competitions. Entertainment on the stage for the day is The Two Man Band, Jason Tardy juggling and comedy act and The Don Campbell Band.
Saturday and Sunday feature the children’s tractor pull in the morning and the “Hoop Girl” in the afternoon. She will do an interactive show with hula hoops.
Monday is packed full of wonderful things. The women’s skillet toss, the gentlemen’s keg toss, oxen pulling, and a truck pull are some highlights of events for the day. There will be a baked goods auction at 3:30 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to a local food pantry. It is also 4-H Day. There will be a variety of animal competitions going on in the show rings throughout the day. Monday is also the day the military service members are honored. Whether you are active duty or retired your admission is free with proper ID. It is also senior’s day with reduced price of admission for anyone 60 or above. Entertainment for the day will feature Professor Paddy Whack and Joe Howard, Magician, The Red Hat Band and The Orphans with a special guest appearance by Annie.
Visit our website for a full listing of activities and events for each day at Thesandwichfair.com.
