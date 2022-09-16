SANDWICH — The annual Sandwich Fair will be held on Columbus Day weekend, Sunday through Tuesday, October 8, 9 and 10, with a midway sneak preview Friday night. This is a 3½ day event with something for everyone. Children under 12 free. Gates open at 8 a.m. and exhibit halls at 9 a.m. 

New this year on Friday night will be a Corn Hole Tournament sponsored by Humble Grunt Work. Bags fly at 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Humble House Fund. For more information or to register contact cornhole@humblegruntwork.org. Sandwich Fair merchandise will also be sold this year. The booth will be by the flagpole. Stop in and check out the new line of T-shirts and hats.

