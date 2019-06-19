DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire has released a list of Lakes Region students who graduated in May.
Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a grade-point average of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.
Graduates include Cody Symonds of Barnstead, who graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Wildlife & Conservation Biology; Julian Brown of Barnstead, Summa Cum Laude, with a BS degree in Biomedical Science-Medical and Vet Science; Billie Anderson of Belmont, DNP degree in Nursing;
Also, Joseph Boles of Belmont, master of education degree in Secondary Education; Jacob Rolfe of Belmont, BA degree in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems; Ashley Fenimore of Belmont, BA degree in Psychology; Hope Carazzo of Center Barnstead, BA degree in Psychology;
Also, Bailey Jennings of Center Barnstead, BS degree in Nursing; Zachary Smith of Center Barnstead, bachelor of science degree in in Civil Engineering; MacKenzie Seely of Center Harbor, master's degree in Social Work; Trevor Hentz of Center Harbor, Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in Civil Engineering;
Also, Marc Lachance of Gilmanton, Highest Honors, AAS degree in Forest Technology; Brid Fillion of Gilmanton, bachelor of science degree in Chemical Engineering; David Morrison of Gilmanton, Cum Laude, bachelor of art degree in Economy: Global Trade and Finance; Aaron Chapman of Laconia, bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering;
Also, Emily Woods of Laconia, bachelor of science degree in Social Work; Samantha Maniatty of Laconia, bachelor of science degree in Nutrition and Wellness; Alexandra Pia of Laconia, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of science degree in Athletic Training; Gillian Gorse of Laconia, bachelor of science degree in Nutrition and Wellness;
Also, Andrew Emanuel of Laconia, Cum Laude, bachelor's degree in Music Education; Mitchell Bailey of Laconia, Cum Laude, bachelor's degree in Music Education; Hayley Graton of Laconia, bachelor of arts degree in Psychology; Marek Blais of Gilford, bachelor of science degree in Business Administration: Accounting;
Also, Samantha Lulka of Gilford, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of science degree in Business Administration: Accounting; Jake Adams of Gilford, bachelor of science degree in Business Administration: Information Systems and Business Analytics; Hunter Anderson of Gilford, Summa Cum Laude, bachelor of science degree in Computer Engineering;
Caitlin Henchey of Gilford, master of education degree in Early Childhood: Special Needs; Andrew Caulfield of Gilford, Summa Cum Laude, bachelor of science degree in Business Administration: Finance; Christine Leach of Gilford, bachelor of science degree in Equine Studies: Therapeutic Riding;
Also, Emily Zieg of Gilford, Summa Cum Laude, bachelor of arts degree in Linguistics; Abigail Reera of Gilford, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of science degree in Biomedical Science: Medical and Vet Science; Hanna Palanchian of Gilford, Magna Cum Laude, bachelor of science degree in Biomedical Science: Medical and Vet Science;
Also, David MacDonald of Meredith, bachelor of arts degree in Economics; Kacey McCarthy of Meredith, bachelor of science degree in Business Administration: International Business and Economics; Michelle Tilton of Meredith, master of education degree in Elementary Education;
Also, Samuel Otis of Meredith, Summa Cum Laude, bachelor of science degree in Electrical Engineering; Allison McCann of Meredith, bachelor of arts degree in Economics; Gianna Demetroulakos of Moultonborough, Summa Cum Laude, bachelor of arts degree in Business Administration: Finance;
Also, Kyle Brewster of New Hampton, bachelor of science degree in Computer Science; Sarah Albee of New Hampton, master's degree in Social Work; Robert Donnelly of New Hampton, bachelor of science degree in Sport Studies; Sabrina Bellerose of New Hampton, Honors, AAS degree in Horticultural Technology;
Also, Christin Badylak-Reals of Plymouth, bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering; Ericha Fahrner of Plymouth, master's degree in Social Work; Charles Day of Plymouth, bachelor of arts degree in Communication; Luke Lin of Plymouth, bachelor of arts degree in History;
Also, Omkar Waghe of Plymouth, bachelor of arts degree in Economics: Money and Financial Markets; Jordan Legacy of Plymouth, bachelor of science degree in Statistics; Ryan Davis of Plymouth, MAT degree in Secondary Education; Catherine Craig of Sanbornton, bachelor of science degree in Economics;
Also, Jason Calley of Sanbornton, bachlor of science degree in Business Administration: Management; Abigail Barton of Sanbornton, bachelor of arts degree in Psychology; Matthew Hooker of Alton, bachelor of science degree in Business Administration: Marketing;
Also, Melony Rice of Alton, master of arts degree in Political Science; Garrett St. Laurent of Alton, bachelor of science degree in Chemical Engineering; Madison McKenzie of Alton, bachelor of arts degree in Psychology; Danielle Tidd of Alton Bay, master of education degree in Secondary Education;
Also, Katherine Gage of Alton Bay, master's degree in Public Health; Chad Campano of Alton Bay, bachelor of science degree in Business Administration: Management; Brian Brophy of Alton Bay, bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering; and Haley Mellon of Alton Bay, bachelor of science degree in Biomedical Science: Medical Laboratory Science.
