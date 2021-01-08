ASHLAND — Former AES student, Declan Ulricson, knew just what he wanted to do for his Eagle Scout Service Project. He proposed building sevxeral picnic tables and hexagonal tables for the school to provide the students with some additional outside seating. He felt this would beneficial to the school and the students as so many teachers are incorporating outdoor lessons into their daily activities. Declan first presented his idea to Associate Principal Kelley Avery, who encouraged him to continue with this project. He also received school board approval after presenting at a recent school board meeting.
Declan was fortunate to receive a lot of support from the community. Rand’s Hardware provided, at no cost, a large portion of the necessary supplies while donations from family and friends funded the remainder of the project. In addition, 15 volunteers worked over 78 hours to get the tables built. Declan said, “I could not have pulled this off without a handful of adults who watched and advised the scouts while we built the tables.”
When the tables were done, there was still stain left and Declan plans to return to AES in the summer to re-stain the tables.
The Ashland Elementary School staff and students are very grateful to this young man.
