GILFORD — The New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts gave its 2018 Cooperator of the Year award to the memory of Doug Douglas Irving, operations director of Gunstock Mountain Resort for nearly four decades.
Irving had a passion for conservation. He worked closely with the Belknap County Conservation District, Belknap Range Trail Tenders and numerous naturalists and state and local organizations to support good land and water conservation, forest management, wildlife habitat improvement, restoration of streams and ponds, creation of trails including a wetland boardwalk with interpretive stations, pollinator plantings, and conservation outreach programs.
Irving died suddenly in July, but his legacy of conservation leadership at Gunstock continues.
“Doug was a huge champion of natural resource conservation and an invaluable partner on many innovative projects," said Donna Hepp, chair of the Belknap County Conservation District. The district nominated Irving for the award and Hepp said they were pleased he was selected for the honor.
Jamie Irving, Doug's son, accepted the award on behalf of the family. Jamie Irving joined the board of the Belknap County Conservation District in 2018 and shares his father's love of conservation.
