SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Ian A. Remenar has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Remenar is currently at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas where he is training in aerospace propulsion. Responsible for ensuring that all plane engines are in operational condition, aerospace propulsion specialists test, maintain and repair all parts of the jet engine.
Remenar is a 2018 graduate of Belmont High School.
