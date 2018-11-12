PLYMOUTH — More than 30 local artists will come together on Nov. 23 and 24 to share their art for two days on Main Street in downtown Plymouth, at the third annual Local Art Pop-Up Shop.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with live music every day all day. The Midweeklings will kick off the opening night event, from 6 to 9 p.m., and Sly Richard will perform on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will be a silent auction, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit Voices Against Violence, a crisis services agency located in Plymouth, which provides information and support to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and their family and friends. The agency also deals with harassment, stalking, human trafficking and bullying. By bidding on some great items, people can help a good cause and learn more about what Voices does and how residents can help to build a violence-free community.
The auction winners will be announced on Saturday at noon, and people do not need to be present to win.
More than 14 new artists have joined returning folks for this year’s pop-up shop, which will include the Rumney Kindness Rock Project, some award-winning artists, metal artists, pottery, and jewelry. Stop by and see what’s new and who is creating art in your neighborhood.
On Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., Stacey Lucas will be face-painting, Beyond the Bubble will be there, and Leah Cordero will provide live music.
