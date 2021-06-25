MEREDITH — The countdown to the annual Meredith Lions Club Rubber Duckie Race is on. The race is held Sunday, July 4, at Hesky Park. Almost 3,500 little duckies will tumble down Mill Falls under Route 3 and travel under the footbridge to the finish line. The first 28 ducks through are prize winners. First prize is $1,000, second prize is $550, third prize is $300, fourth prize is $200 and fifth prize is $100. The other 23 prizes are gift certificates donated by local businesses.
Tickets are one for $5 and five for $20. Look for club members at the pavilion on the day of the race for tickets. The club will also be selling t-shirts and novelties.
The club is looking for assistance from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to help with the race. Volunteers age 21 and over are needed who don't mind getting wet to help with duck collection.
For more details, contact Bob at 603-527-8114.
