MEREDITH — The Meredith Lions Club will no longer be collecting plastics as of the end of business on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the transfer station in Meredith. The club thanks everyone who participated in this program. With the public's help Two Trex benches were earned in this project. The first one will be presented to the Meredith Historical Society once it arrives, while the second one has not been determined, the club also thanks Meredith Village Savings Bank, Cackleberries, and the League of NH Craftsmen for collecting in their businesses from their business and employees. The club will let the public know when the final tally is done, how much plastic was kept off the earth and was recycled as soon as we know.

