CENTER HARBOR — Gently-used books and movies from the shelves of the James E. Nichols Memorial Library are looking for new homes. On Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, the Library will offer books, audiobooks, and DVDs up for adoption to bookworms and bibliophiles of all ages. Nearly everything is in like-new condition and perfect for reading on the beach this summer or adding to your family camp. There is no fee to adopt — yes, everything really is free — but donations to support the Library Book Fund are always appreciated.
Leisurely browse the wide variety of available books and movies for children and adults on the Library front lawn while cheering on runners in the annual Center Harbor July 4th Footrace. The finish line is right there.
The Nichols Library is located at 35 Plymouth Street. In case of rain, the book adoption will be held on Tuesday, July 5. For more information, call the Library at 603-253-6950 or visit the website centerharborlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.