Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the Laconia High School Interact Club has been looking forward to participating in the 2021 Salvation Army Turkey Plunge. Interact Club is a Laconia Rotary-sponsored community service club and the Turkey Plunge is a favorite event
every year. Just the day before the event was to take place this year the club found out the event had been cancelled. That did not stop the students! They were quick to suggest they jump anyway and a plan was quickly developed. At 9 AM on Saturday, November 13, Interact Club kept its promise to donors. Thirteen members of Interact Club, along with the advisor Mandi Stefanik, dressed in their ugliest Christmas sweaters, jumped into Lake Opechee in front of their families, LHS Principal Jim McCollum, and Laconia Superintendent Steve Tucker, as well as Rotarians John Perley and Curtis Stafford who came to cheer on the students. Collectively, Interact Club members raised over $2,000 to donate to the Salvation Army towards their mission of helping families in need in Laconia. Interact Club has several events planned in the coming weeks, including a drive to recycle plastic bags, helping Elm Street School operate a holiday store for students, and more fundraising for the Salvation Army with their red kettle bell drive. They look forward to building their Turkey Plunge team for next year and surpassing the goal set this year! Thank you to everyone who supported the students’ participation in this year’s event.
