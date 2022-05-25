LACONIA — Norah Dunleavy, a graduating senior at Laconia High School is working towards her Diploma of Distinction, requiring her to complete a senior “passion” project. For her project, Norah chose to create LHS Alumni Spotlights (similar to a Hall of Fame) for past LHS alumni that have achieved great success in any field other than athletics. She been conducting research to find past graduates of Laconia High School that have achieved extraordinary accomplishments in the fields of science, art, politics, military, literature, and STEM, etc.
Join Norah for this event on Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m. at the Huot Techincal Center. The program will be followed by an open house in the main lobby of LHS at 5:30 p.m.
