MEREDITH — The Waukewan and Winona Watershed Protection Association is hosting Harry Vogel, executive director and Sr. biologist of the Loon Preservation Committee on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center. This program is free to all who would like to attend.
Harry’s lecture “The State of the Loon” will be accompanied by a slide show with some incredible images of loons. The Loon Preservation Committee monitors and assists loons. They are a threatened species in the State of New Hampshire. Come and learn about what is happening and how you can help to protect our beautiful loons. Learn about efforts to help them and what innovative things are being done in our state to help.
