GILFORD — It is becoming more important to maintain digital competence. With technology moving so fast, it can become daunting. The Gilford Public Library wants to help bridge that digital divide. The library will hold a crash course on Friday Feb. 21, 10-1 a.m., on navigating the digital space and utilizing free tools. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.