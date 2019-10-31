LACONIA — Gunstock Mountain Resort was the backdrop for the kick-off Orientation Day for the Leadership Lakes Region program. The group began its 22nd annual program year in October with a combination of team building exercises, guest speakers and a social gathering.
Twenty-five members of the new class, representing 15 hometowns, were welcomed to the mountain by general manager and Leadership Lakes graduate Greg Goddard. Keynote speaker Jill Holt of Timberland, Inc. spoke about community engagement at the corporate and personal levels. Holt shared the successes her company has had with their corporate outreach philosophy, which involves all employees providing sweat equity. The group then split into two groups, and participated in either the aerial treetop adventures course or the zipline.
Author and motivational speaker Brooklyn Raney presented next, with team-building exercises. The class was was served lunch by Centerplate Foods of Gunstock, under the guidance of Food Service Director Mary MacDonald, a graduate of Leadership Lakes Region. The day ended with a social hour for the class, board members, and graduates. The orientation day was planned by Program Coordinator Jennifer McLean and graduate and board member Willow Furey. November’s program is History & Culture Day.
For more information about Leadership Lakes Region, or to view more photos, visit www.leadershiplakesregion.org.
