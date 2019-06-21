LACONIA — Leadership Lakes Region is now accepting applications for its next class, which begins in October. “We will accept 25 applicants this year and have almost half of our available 25 seats already full,” said Jennifer McLean, program coordinator. “We’re actively reviewing applications from others,” she added. So far, the program for next year has accepted a financial advisor, a 4-H program manager, a child advocacy specialist, several bankers, a ski resort manager, an architect, a nonprofit development director, a community relations specialist from the electrical power industry and a food service manager. McLean likes the diversity she sees in these early applicants and expects that trend to continue.
”One of the real benefits of participating in Leadership Lakes Region is the opportunity to form a new network of professionals outside one’s normal employment sector,” McLean said. She added that 385 area professionals have graduated from the leadership program since 1997, and anyone interested in learning more should visit www.leadershiplakesregion.org. A current application and list of program dates for the upcoming class year are available on the website.
