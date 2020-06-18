MEREDITH — The Meredith Village Pathways Committee has completed the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook, and it will be open to the public starting Monday, June 29. Signage and kiosk information will be installed later.
The trail is a scenic, off-road pedestrian trail featuring observation areas and descriptive signage. The universally accessible pedestrian trail begins to the left of Meredith Village Savings Bank and follows Hawkins Brook to a viewing platform overlooking the wetlands behind Crosspoint Shopping Center. A boardwalk stretches through the wetlands, with viewing platforms, and joins a wooded trail that will end at Prescott Park. The recreational trail has educational components as well as acting as a connector to Prescott Park, the Inter-Lakes campus, the community center, and the village. Two handicapped parking spots are available at the east end of the Ladd Building on Route 25 and at Prescott Park.
Visitors are asked to abide by social distancing guidelines while walking the trail. Those using the trail are asked to take only pictures and leave only footprints, leaving the plants, animals, and natural environment undisturbed. Dogs must be on a leash and owners must clean up after their pets. Please do not litter and enjoy the trail.
A dedication of the trail at Hawkins Brook is planned for Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. Contributions for long term maintenance can be sent to HBNT, 41 Main St., Meredith, NH 03253.
