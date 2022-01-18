NEWTON, Mass. — Nicole Reusch, a Lasell University student from Sanbornton, participated in the institution's annual Career Readiness Symposium.
Reusch presented the latest edition of Polished, Lasell's student-run fashion magazine. The presentation incorporated the NACE competencies of professionalism, leadership, equity and inclusion, and career & self-development.
Reusch is a member of the magazine's social media team.
Lasell's Career Readiness Symposium takes place every fall and asks students to present original research, projects, or field skills that align with core career competencies shared by the National Association of Colleges and Employers. Part of the Symposium's goal is to collectively assist students in identifying and pursuing opportunities that allow them to become proficient in those areas as preparation for successful transitions into the workplace.
For more information contact: Samantha Mocle, assistant director of communications at smocle@lasell.edu or at 617-243-2386.
