WOLFEBORO — In July, LakeTime Clocks will partner with the Wright Museum as part of its monthly business partner program where the museum works with local businesses to enhance their respective offerings and promote one another.
As part of the program, LakeTime Clocks will offer 15 percent off the online purchase of a custom clock with a promotion code prominently displayed in the admissions area of the Wright Museum, July 1 - July 31.
In return, The Wright will provide half off admission for up to two people in one party when they mention a special “code word” that can only be found by visiting LakeTime Clock’s website.
Mike Culver, executive director of The Wright, said these partnerships are meant “to be fun and encourage business between partners.”
“Anytime we can work together with a local business, it enhances the experience for locals and visitors to the region,” he said.
According to Marc Stipo, owner and creator of LakeTime Clocks, which features hand-made wooden clocks with outlines of area lakes, working with The Wright is “a wonderful opportunity.”
“It is great to introduce our handcrafted clocks to the visitors of The Wright Museum,” he said. “The museum is such a treasure in the Lakes Region and we are honored to share our craft with them.”
To learn more about The Wright, visit wrightmuseum.org.
To learn more about LakeTime Clocks, visit laketimeclocks.com.
