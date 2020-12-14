WOLFEBORO — Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro announced its academic honors for the fall trimester. Of the 216 students who received honors, 37 call the Lakes Region home. “The fact that so many students earned a spot on the fall academic honor roll after what was certainly one of most trying and unusual trimesters in recent memory,” said Brewster’s Director of Communications Suzanne Morrissey, “is a testament to their incredible focus, resilience, and drive. It also speaks to the dedication our faculty and staff have shown to make sure the students in our care had an enriching, meaningful learning experience despite all the hurdles the pandemic set in everyone’s path this year.”
For more information about Brewster’s academic program and its unique team-centered approach to learning, visit www.brewsteracademy.org. Below is a list of the local students who achieved these academic honors this fall:
Summa Cum Laude
Neilie Alperin, Senior, Alton Bay
Abigail Jarvi, Sophomore, Gilford
Grayson Mouradian, Freshman, New Durham
Magna Cum Laude
Alison Ansorg, Senior, Center Harbor
Alec Beland, Senior, Gilmanton
Bodhi Boston, Senior, Wolfeboro
Cailean Corbally, Freshman, Wolfeboro
Hailey Fuller, Senior, Mirror Lake
Libby Harris, Junior, Wolfeboro
Marvell James, Freshman, Wolfeboro
Julia Koumrian, Freshman, Wolfeboro
Katherine Martin, Senior, Wolfeboro
Jillian Pollini, Senior, Melvin Village
Rylee Rizzitano, Freshman, Gilford
Zoe Schwartz, Sophomore, Wolfeboro
Emmett Shea, Junior, Center Barnstead
Tyler Rizzitano, Sophomore, Gilford
Cum Laude
Kai Alvelo, Sophomore, Wolfeboro
Jake Apgar, Junior, Wolfeboro
Caleb Brennion, Junior, Wolfeboro
Hayden Brooks, Sophomore, Wolfeboro
Tucker Carlisle, Senior, New Durham
Mitchell Coope, Senior, Wolfeboro
Alexis Copp, Junior, New Durham
Reid Demain, Senior, Wolfeboro
Henry Dumont, Junior, Wolfeboro Falls
Annabelle Hunt, Sophomore, Wolfeboro
Makenzie Kavanagh, Sophomore, Wolfeboro
Catherine Ling, Senior, Wolfeboro
Archer McClain, Sophomore, Center Tuftonboro
Madelaine O'Blenis, Junior, Wolfeboro
Timothy O'Keefe, Junior, Wolfeboro
Kendall Proulx, Senior, Sanbornville
Valeria Ramos, Junior, Alton Bay
Ana Reynolds, Sophomore, Wolfeboro
Alfred Schoenbucher, Senior, New Durham
Olivia Tibbs, Junior, Alton Bay
