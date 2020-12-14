WOLFEBORO — Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro announced its academic honors for the fall trimester. Of the 216 students who received honors, 37 call the Lakes Region home. “The fact that so many students earned a spot on the fall academic honor roll after what was certainly one of most trying and unusual trimesters in recent memory,” said Brewster’s Director of Communications Suzanne Morrissey, “is a testament to their incredible focus, resilience, and drive. It also speaks to the dedication our faculty and staff have shown to make sure the students in our care had an enriching, meaningful learning experience despite all the hurdles the pandemic set in everyone’s path this year.”

For more information about Brewster’s academic program and its unique team-centered approach to learning, visit www.brewsteracademy.org. Below is a list of the local students who achieved these academic honors this fall:

Summa Cum Laude

Neilie Alperin, Senior, Alton Bay

Abigail Jarvi, Sophomore, Gilford

Grayson Mouradian, Freshman, New Durham

Magna Cum Laude

Alison Ansorg, Senior, Center Harbor

Alec Beland, Senior, Gilmanton

Bodhi Boston, Senior, Wolfeboro

Cailean Corbally, Freshman, Wolfeboro

Hailey Fuller, Senior, Mirror Lake

Libby Harris, Junior, Wolfeboro

Marvell James, Freshman, Wolfeboro

Julia Koumrian, Freshman, Wolfeboro

Katherine Martin, Senior, Wolfeboro

Jillian Pollini, Senior, Melvin Village

Rylee Rizzitano, Freshman, Gilford

Zoe Schwartz, Sophomore, Wolfeboro

Emmett Shea, Junior, Center Barnstead

Tyler Rizzitano, Sophomore, Gilford

Cum Laude

Kai Alvelo, Sophomore, Wolfeboro

Jake Apgar, Junior, Wolfeboro

Caleb Brennion, Junior, Wolfeboro

Hayden Brooks, Sophomore, Wolfeboro

Tucker Carlisle, Senior, New Durham

Mitchell Coope, Senior, Wolfeboro

Alexis Copp, Junior, New Durham

Reid Demain, Senior, Wolfeboro

Henry Dumont, Junior, Wolfeboro Falls

Annabelle Hunt, Sophomore, Wolfeboro

Makenzie Kavanagh, Sophomore, Wolfeboro

Catherine Ling, Senior, Wolfeboro

Archer McClain, Sophomore, Center Tuftonboro

Madelaine O'Blenis, Junior, Wolfeboro

Timothy O'Keefe, Junior, Wolfeboro

Kendall Proulx, Senior, Sanbornville

Valeria Ramos, Junior, Alton Bay

Ana Reynolds, Sophomore, Wolfeboro

Alfred Schoenbucher, Senior, New Durham

Olivia Tibbs, Junior, Alton Bay

