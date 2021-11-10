LACONIA — Executive Director, Karen Switzer, announced that she and the Board of Trustees have welcomed Chris Guilmett to the Foundation as their new assistant director. Karen said, “We are excited to have Chris join us. We have been looking for a person with real community spirit and dedication to fill this position; someone who was looking to make a difference. Chris more than fit that bill, with the bonus that he is a Laconia native, loves the area and has been active in the community for many years.
Chris grew up in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School. He earned an A.B.S degree from Hesser College, and was then hired by Laconia Savings Bank, where he worked in their residential real estate department for over 24 years, culminating as A.V.P. mortgage loan originator. After a brief time with Normandin, Cheney & O’Neil, where he worked as a real estate closing coordinator, Chris went on to serve as a customer service rep for Engraving Awards & Gifts in Laconia for a number of years.
When asked about his new position with LRSF, Chris said: “The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation plays such a vital role in helping people in the Lakes Region realize their aspirations to further their educational goals. I am looking forward to working with donors to help make these dreams come to fruition.”
