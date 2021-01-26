LACONIA — Lakes Region Lacrosse Club is calling all 1st-8th grade lacrosse fans present and future to join the spring 2021 season. It’s hard to imagine, but spring is right around the corner, and with it will come the opportunity for 1st-8th grade girls and boys to head outside to play lacrosse, dubbed “The fastest game on two feet!” LRLC offers US Lacrosse-certified coaches committed to providing a safe, organized, and fun environment for all participants as all anxiously await relief from this pandemic. LRLC’s spring 2021 program is open to most towns around the Lakes Region, with Laconia being the notable exception as it has its own Laconia Lacrosse Club. LRLC is always looking for coaches/assistants looking to help create a positive experience as well. Check out www.lrlacrosse.org for registration info and other details.
