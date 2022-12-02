LACONIA — The Partnership for Public Health, Winnipesaukee Public Health Network is proud to announce the Lakes Region Community Emergency Response Team and Medical Reserve Corp is the recipient of Volunteer NH’s “2022 Spirit of NH Award” in the Group Category.

The Spirit of NH Awards are New Hampshire’s largest volunteer recognition ceremony. Volunteer Service Awards recognize individuals and groups who provide volunteer services that strengthen communities and improve the lives of New Hampshire residents. These awards honor outstanding volunteers — or groups of volunteers — who reflect the strong ethic of service and volunteerism in our state.

