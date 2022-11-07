MEREDITH — Fall is upon us and with it comes the annual Lakes Region Bridal Show at Church Landing in Meredith.
Presented by Lakes Region Bride magazine, the show will offer a variety of wedding planning ideas and vendors for brides-to-be in the wedding-planning process.
In a party-like atmosphere, the Lakes Region Bridal Show will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, from noon to 3 p.m. at Church Landing on Main Street.
“Lakes Region Bride magazine presents the original and only bridal show for the lakes area,” says bridal magazine Editor Kathi Hopper. “Church Landing is the perfect location for the bridal show, and we are able to spread out the show into two banquet rooms and other spaces, offering many vendors for guests to check out.”
Brides-to-be and other guests can view beautiful table designs from Showcase Events Rentals and Planning; the latest gowns from A Day to Remember Bridal Boutique; taste wedding cake samples from Laconia Village Bakery and My Friend’s Bakery, discuss wedding flowers with Lakes Region Floral Studio, chat with Through the Pines Photography, try out a wedding day hair style from Galleria Salon and Day Spa; and much more. There also will be a wood-fired pizza oven from Beans and Greens Farm offering free samples.
“The grand prize is exciting,” says Hopper. “Lakes Region Bride will be giving away a $1,000 certificate to the winning bride-to-be. She can use the prize at any one of the vendors at the show and put it towards her wedding.”
For a delightful afternoon of food and wedding planning ideas, mark your calendar for the upcoming Lakes Region Bridal Show at Church Landing.
For information on participating as a vendor in the bridal show or to pre-register to attend, visit lakesregionbride.com or call 603-293-2327.
