Comcast announced that it has equipped the Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club as a WiFi-connected “Lift Zone” as part of its ongoing commitment to help students and adults get online, participate in distance learning or remote work, do homework or look for and apply for jobs.
This robust WiFi solution at the clubhouse will help hundreds of people get online. In addition, Comcast donated 55 brand new laptops to the Club patrons for their personal use and an additional 30 iPads for use at the Club at a special event on Tuesday.
Comcast also had the opportunity to tour the Club and meet some of the members while they were doing homework and completing digital literacy lessons.
Along the way they noticed that one child was writing a letter to Santa to please bring her a laptop — and Comcast were there to deliver! The look on her face was priceless.
Comcast will share more detailed information soon on their ongoing network expansion effort in Laconia and Gilford.
“The incredible generosity from Comcast has truly changed the culture of the Club and the programming we are able to provide,” said James Holmes, Site Director of the Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club. “Thanks to Comcast, we now have a robust WiFi network throughout the Club for our members to safely and easily connect to a speedy and reliable WiFi. We also received new laptop computers and tablets for the Club which we are using to educate our members on digital literacy, internet safety and various technology based programs that were previously out of our reach. And finally, the personal laptops that were given to the members of the Lakes Region Club to take home is without a doubt a life changing gift for all of them that sets them up to succeed.”
“The pandemic has put many low-income families at risk of being left behind, and we’re proud to work with community partners to support them with Internet adoption and digital equity programs like this one,” said Rebecca Fracassa, director of community Impact for Comcast’s Greater Boston Region, which includes New Hampshire. “We hope this Lift Zone coupled with the brand new laptops help Laconia families stay connected to vital resources.”
There has never been more support available to get low-income Americans, in urban and rural communities alike, connected to broadband. Between Lift Zones, Internet Essentials and the federal government’s assistance in the form of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides a $50 subsidy for internet service, and the Emergency Connectivity Fund which supports connectivity for schools and libraries, powerful tools are available to help finally close the digital divide.
