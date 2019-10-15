MANCHESTER — Students, teachers, and businesses from New Hampshire were celebrated for their contributions to work-based learning on Oct. 1, at Manchester Community College. Among the award winners was Sharon de la Vergne, career specialist at Huot Career and Technical Center in Laconia, recognized as a work-based learning advisor and coordinator champion.
Work-based learning is a partnership between schools and employers offering students opportunities for practical educational experience, including real-world occupational settings, to expand career options. Dwayne Hobbs, Georgia’s work-based learning specialist, delivered the keynote address. Stacey Kallelis, work-based learning coordinator at Salem High School, spoke about her work to design and implement a large-scale work-based learning program.
Award Winners
Work-Based Learning Student Champions: Emma Liptrap, senior at Salem High School; Forrest Green, senior at Merrimack Valley High School, completer of Concord Regional Technical Center in 2019, and student at Manchester Community College; Danielle St. Peter, senior at Pinkerton Academy.
Work-Based Learning Advisor and Coordinator Champions: Sharon de la Vergne, career specialist at Huot Career and Technical Center in Laconia; Joy Gobin, ELO coordinator at Lebanon High School; Julie Reece, program manager for experiences at VLACS; Mandy Fraser, futures coordinator at John Stark Regional High School in Weare.
Work-Based Learning Teacher and Faculty Champions: Joe Riddensdale, CADD drafting teacher at Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center in North Conway; Susan Turcotte, professor and program director of orthopedic technology at New Hampshire Technical Institute; Val Koch, CTE teacher, education and behavioral science program at Concord Regional Technical Center.
Work-Based Learning Industry Partner Champions: Kearsarge Food Hub and Sweet Beet Farm in Bradford; Jeff Nicoll, owner of Ambix LLC in North Conway; Mark Tulley, owner of Tulley Automotive Group; Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital in Salem; Michael D. Todd, strategic communications administrator at New Hampshire Department of Safety; Susan Torrance, owner and operator of Concord Headlines Salon; Joe Ruelas of Sprague Inc. and Tim Sullivan of Hitchiner Inc., manufacturing exploration and externship program in Milford.
Work-Based Learning Overall Champions: Dr. Michael Delahanty, superintendent of schools for Salem School District; Catherine Schoenenberger, president of New Hampshire Construction Career Days, Inc.; Val Zanchuk, owner and operator of Graphicast Inc. in Jaffrey.
Zanchuk was also awarded the first John F. Olson Memorial Work-Based Learning Champion Award.
The event also served as the launch of the state’s new work-based learning website, www.WorkBasedLearningNH.org, which will serve as a way for students, parents, teachers, and employers to explore the possibilities for work-based learning in their area. The website was developed by Cookson Communications of Nashua, which has partnered with local schools for internships.
The event was sponsored by the New Hampshire Department of Education the New Hampshire Community College System, and the National Governors Association. For more information, visit www.WorkBasedLearningNH.org
