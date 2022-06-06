LACONIA — As one of the oldest Rotary Clubs in District 7870 (chartered in 1925), it’s only fitting that Laconia Rotary Club partner with the World’s Oldest Motorcycle Rally, Laconia Motorcycle Week, for an annual fundraiser.
For 30-years, Laconia Rotary’s biggest fundraiser has been a motorcycle raffle. A limited number of tickets ($20 each) have been on sale since early spring and the event concludes on the last day of Laconia Motorcycle Week when the Club announces the winner of a brand-new 2022 Harley-Davidson right on Lakeside Avenue in the heart of Weirs Beach. This year the drawing will be on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m.
Proceeds from the raffle directly benefit the Lakes Region community, including organizations such as The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Central NH, Got Lunch Laconia, Belknap Mill Society, Gale Memorial Library, Laconia Little League, NH Veterans’ Association and many more.
Laconia Rotary typically meets every Thursday at noon at the Belknap Mill in Laconia. All are welcome. Write to LaconiaRotary@gmail.com to let the rotary know you’ll be attending. Visit www.LaconiaRotary.org for more information about the club.
