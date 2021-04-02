LACONIA — Laconia Rotary Club is announces the kick off its 29th annual Charity Raffle and the chance to win a 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The billiard red FLHX bike is valued at $23,752. Supporting this annual fundraiser is priceless. The $20 ticket can be purchased early and often online starting today. Only 3,000 tickets will be sold.
Visit laconiarotary.org to purchase tickets and view the Harley. Tickets can also be purchased through contacting a club member. Not a rider? You can purchase tickets on behalf of friends and family members who would love a new bike.
Traditionally, the Harley-Davidson to be raffled is available in the Fall prior to the next year’s Motorcycle Week, allowing club members nine months to sell tickets. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 models were not made available until this February, shortening the window of opportunity for sales.
Laconia Rotary President John Moriarty shares, “By necessity we are refining and streamlining how we promote and sell the tickets in 2021. In the end, it’s not about the bike. It’s about the thousands of people whose lives will be improved by the great work of the organizations we can support. Through fundraising efforts like the motorcycle raffle, Laconia Rotary has donated more than one million dollars to this end.”
This year’s raffle ticket will be drawn on the final Sunday of Laconia Motorcycle Week at 4 p.m. Winners need not be present to win. For full details about the bike as well as terms and conditions of ticket purchase, please visit laconiarotary.org.
Laconia Rotary typically meets every Thursday at noon. All are welcome. Please write to LaconiaRotary@gmail.com if you are interested in attending a meeting. Visit www.LaconiaRotary.org for more information about the club.
