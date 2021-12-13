LACONIA — The Laconia Rod and Gun Club recently donated $2,000 to the Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire. The donation will support the Family Resource Center’s efforts to make a difference in the lives of local children and families in need by giving them a warm, wonderful, and plentiful holiday.
In lieu of the traditional in-person Family Fun Night holiday event hosted by the FRC, which brings hundreds of families together for one night to have children select gifts for their family members, the organization is assembling Host Your Own Family Fun Night packages.
“While we certainly miss having our building filled with families around the holidays, we received great feedback from those who participated last year on the safety and quality family time at home that was provided to them because of these packages,” said Tricia Tousignant, LRCS parent education manager. In the packages, participating families will receive gift cards to local retailers, a family board game, a box of hot cocoa, a cookie-making kit, and holiday theme crafts kits for each member of the family.
Welcoming the good news of the recent donation, Erin Pettengill, vice president of the Family Resource Center, reflected on the impact of the gift, “Our Family Resource Center is very fortunate to experience the kindness and support from businesses, civic groups, and local restaurants, especially during the holidays. Through the generosity of the Laconia Rod and Gun Club, this donation will bring smiles to the faces of many children and families across the Lakes Region this holiday season.”
“We are thrilled to play a part in this wonderful event put on by the FRC. As a club, we are committed to making a lasting impact and give back to the community we call home. We are proud of the work being done at the FRC and feel honored to support their mission with this gift,” said Lisa Judd, Laconia Rod and Gun Club member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.