LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library will hold their 2020 summer reading program July 6-Aug. 7.
Children can join virtually or in-person for stories, crafts, and to practice reading skills with the Hear-Me-Read program. Children can track how many books they read weekly for a chance to win book prizes. Programs are open to children birth to 12 years old.
Teens and tweens can fill out the raffle form on the library website to submit reading hours. Each hour earns an entry into the weekly raffles, featuring restaurant gift certificates. All hours submitted will be entered for the grand prize of a Kindle Fire. There will also be prizes awarded for the most hours read.
Registration will begin Monday, July 6. For more information, contact the library at 603-524-4775 or info@laconialibrary.org, or visit laconialibrary.org.
