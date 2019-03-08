LACONIA — Local Laconia historian Warren Huse will present a celebration of Lakeport through selected images Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. The presentation is titled A Celebration of Lakeport: Photos through the Ages.
Huse, past president of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society, will provide a detailed history for image, chosen from the nearly 200 photos published in the annual Lakeport Community Association calendar, in production for 19 years.
The program is dedicated to the memory of Bob and Anita Fortier, Wanda Tibbetts and Armand Bolduc, in recognition of their involvement in the production of the calendars and dedication to Lakeport history.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
