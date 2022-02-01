LACONIA — The Laconia High School Key Club is holding an athletic shoe drive fundraiser to raise money for Camp Sunshine, a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families in Sebago Lake, Maine. The Key Club will earn funds based on the total quantity of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected.
GotSneakers, a social enterprise, will issue funds in compensation for the collected sneakers. Anyone can help by simply donating gently worn, used, and new sneakers. There are boxes located in the high school lobby and sneakers can be dropped off during school hours.
The Irwin Automotive group has offered to have drop boxes for the fundraiser at Irwin Hyundai and Irwin Toyota and Ford showrooms. Sneakers can be dropped off at Irwin during business hours through the month of February.
GotSneakers has developed a unique fundraising program that asks communities to reach into their closets, not their pockets. The sneaker recycling program helps keep sneakers out of landfills, which has harmful effects on our environment, and helps organizations raise much needed funds.
Learn more about GotSneakers by visiting gotsneakers.com.
The LHS Key Club will be presenting the funds raised for Camp Sunshine at the New England District Conference held in April.
With questions regarding this fundraiser, contact Karen Abraham, faculty advisor at Laconia High School, at 603-524-3350.
