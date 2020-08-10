LACONIA — The Laconia Lacrosse Club 10U girls faced Bow at the Laconia High School fields Sunday, coming away with an 11-8 win.
Despite the learning that comes with the first competitive game of the season, the team showed discipline and focus. Midfielders Hennessy Weeks, Amelia Collie, Natalie Allen, Eldina Ramic, Kate Taylor, Delilah McLaughlin, and Emily Catudal ran hard, picking off passes, passing to teammates, and scoring often.
Attackers Morgan Schofield, Olivia Gagnon, Ellie Twaddell, Madisyn Nicol, and Morgan Fitts stayed open, chased balls, dodged opponents, and worked hard for shots on goal.
Grace Collins, Maggie Twaddell, and Alexis Dionne played tough defense. Brooklynne Ring and Lylli Ash stood strong in the goal. The team played well together, giving players a taste of the upcoming competition this season.
