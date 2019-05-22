LACONIA — Getting outside, exploring nature, and increasing unstructured playtime is vital to the health and development of toddlers, kids and teens; yet it’s disappearing from their lifestyles. Today’s children have shorter recess times, more structured after school activities and increased screen time. They have less time and space to move and play outdoors. Simultaneously, the number of children with sensory and motor deficits is on the rise. School teachers report classroom observations of these deficits, including challenges in the areas of attention, balance, coordination, motor control and aggressive behavior.
Parents and educators share a common concern for children's well-being, which requires addressing this rising trend of sensory, attention and motor challenges in children and teens.
Local researcher Angela Hanscom, author of 'Balanced & Barefoot: How Unrestricted Outdoor Play Makes for Strong, Confident, and Capable Children' and founder of the TimberNook program, will be speaking about evidence that a new approach is needed to build healthy foundations for youth. Join Hanscom at Laconia Christian Academy on Wednesday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. She will speak about the philosophy at the heart of TimberNook program, that nature is the ultimate sensory experience, and that psychological and physical health improves in children when they spend time outside on a regular basis. Hanscom offers several strategies to help children thrive in outdoor environments using a therapeutic approach to nature play. Laconia Christian Academy is one of the new TimberNook providers, at their campus on Meredith Center Road.
Innisfree Bookshop of Meredith will be present at the May 29 event with copies of Hanscom’s book for purchase. Hanscom will be available after the talk for a book signing.
For more information about TimberNook, visit www.Timbernook.com.
