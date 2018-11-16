LACONIA — The first-quarter Honor Roll at Laconia Christian Academy lists the following students:
Grade 12 — Jared Bettez, Autumn Hendricks.
Grade 11 — Carolyn Bixby, MacKenzie Glines, Noah Longval.
Grade 10 — Ryann Hendricks, Ian Manning, Deborah Umwiza.
Grade 9— Sarah Glines, Caleb Longval, Veronica Maksymenko, Grace O’Brien, Rafael Vazquez.
Grade 8 — Emma Blake, Emma Desmarais, Katelyn Kilcup, Hannah Longval, Emily McLeod, Elsie Rietkerk, Jacob Sheehan, Amber Stillion, Clarissa Wirth.
Grade 7 — Brycen Allen, Audrey Bond, Ava Hall, Robert Merola.
Grade 6 — Leanne Daigneau, Jillian Mitchell, Summer Mitchell, Adelyn Rietkerk, Emma Scott, Levi Swearingin.
Grade 5 — Ian Blake, Natalie Bleiler, Oliver Bond, Luke Butler.
