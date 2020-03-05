LACONIA — The Knights of Columbus Laconia Council 428 will conduct the Exemplification of Charity, Unity and Fraternity this Saturday afternoon, following the 4 p.m. mass, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 277 Union Avenue.
The candidates are the Spanish officers from St. Anne / St. Agustin Parish in Manchester. They are being brought to the third degree so they may become the first Spanish Degree Team in the state of New Hampshire serving the first and only Spanish-speaking council in our state.
The ceremony is being conducted here because Brother Ron Keys and Brother Kepler Padilla formed this council and Keys is the District Deputy and Padilla is the District Warden of that council.
The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and lasts 30 minutes. Refreshments will be served for all who attend, in the parish hall immediately following the exemplification. There is no charge, and all are welcome. Bring a friend or your children and get to know the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.