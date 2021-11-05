LACONIA — Grand Knight Kepler Padilla announced that beginning Friday and each Friday thereafter, the Laconia Council 428 and Assembly 628 of the Knights of Columbus headed by Ron Keys, faithful navigator, would hold a coffee and donut gathering for all veterans of the area at their center at 314 South Main Street. The program is being chaired on the council level by retired Colonel Dennis Corrigan and his wife Phyllis who is a retired military nurse. Chairing the program on the assembly level is Winston Savage who, in addition to being a member of Assembly 628, is a member of St. Charles Boromeo council in Meredith.
The object of the program is to have a location where veterans can come and socialize and at the same time and utilize the resources available to use the internet to communicate with the various Veteran services as well as print out any forms and documents that may be required.
To enable the veterans to obtain quick and accurate answers to their many questions, Sgt. Michael M. Bichrest of the New Hampshire Army National Guard will be available and ready to assist any veteran with problems in dealing with the Veterans Administration. In addition, Ms. Shannon K. Libby, MSW, a primary care social worker will make periodic visits to answer questions and discuss problems on a confidential one on one basis.
The program will be held every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, except holidays. Admission is free and reservations are not required, only a craving for fresh strong coffee or other cold soft drink and fresh donuts. Any person having questions can contact the Knights at 603-409-6048 or email the knights at kofccoouncil428@gmail.com.
Any person interested in donating to this program can do so by sending your check made out to the Knights of Columbus, PO Box 24, Laconia, NH 03247 and indicate "Veterans" on the memo line.
