Muff Kruse, local author of the Whisper's Children's Nature Series, which inspires young readers to explore and learn about the world of nature, reads to a group of children during a Kiwanis KARES program. (Courtesy photo)

The Kiwanis Club of Laconia is partnering with the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction for a special event of the Kiwanis KARES program to spotlight the importance of children’s literacy. Guest readers, including local children’s authors, will read a variety of children’s books to attending families in a holiday-themed setting. Children are encouraged to bring their stuffed friends and cozy blankets. Families are welcome to visit the auction before and after reading sessions and experience the excitement live.

Kiwanis will hold four half-hour reading sessions from 5 to 7 p.m. on site at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction on Dec. 6 at the Belknap Marketplace (formerly Belknap Mall) located at 96 Daniel Webster Hwy, Belmont. Families who would like to attend are encouraged to RSVP the time of attendance to kares@laconiakiwanis.com.

