Muff Kruse, local author of the Whisper's Children's Nature Series, which inspires young readers to explore and learn about the world of nature, reads to a group of children during a Kiwanis KARES program. (Courtesy photo)
The Kiwanis Club of Laconia is partnering with the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction for a special event of the Kiwanis KARES program to spotlight the importance of children’s literacy. Guest readers, including local children’s authors, will read a variety of children’s books to attending families in a holiday-themed setting. Children are encouraged to bring their stuffed friends and cozy blankets. Families are welcome to visit the auction before and after reading sessions and experience the excitement live.
Kiwanis will hold four half-hour reading sessions from 5 to 7 p.m. on site at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction on Dec. 6 at the Belknap Marketplace (formerly Belknap Mall) located at 96 Daniel Webster Hwy, Belmont. Families who would like to attend are encouraged to RSVP the time of attendance to kares@laconiakiwanis.com.
The Lakes Region's own Rose-Marie Robichaud, Robbie Prescott-Neylon, CeCe Comeletti and Chris Beyer will read one of their own stories and then share other favorite holiday books. Laconia High School Key Club members will be in attendance to assist the guest readers and share some fun holiday cheer.
“The Kiwanis mission is based on improving our community for our children in every way possible. Partnering with the Children’s Auction was a natural collaboration. We know kids and families in the Lakes Region benefit greatly from Kiwanis and other community-based organizations,” said Zachary Dea, Kiwanis Club director. “Supporting literacy through our Kiwanis KARES program and fostering a love of reading, particularly in today’s technology driven world, is more important than ever for our children’s future.”
In addition to hosting the holiday reading event, Kiwanis will also be donating book baskets to be auctioned through the week.
Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. The Kiwanis Club of Laconia welcomes new members who want to serve and support the children in the community. Follow Kiwanis on Facebookwww.facebook.com/kclnhor visitwww.laconiakiwanis.com for more information. Inquiries about becoming a member can be sent to Bill Gile at email@laconiakiwanis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.