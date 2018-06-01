HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center has scheduled its annual Kirkwoods Gardens Day for Saturday, June 2, between 9 a.m. and noon.
The rain-or-shine event has become known as the garden sale with the best prices and the best plants.
The garden party will take place on both the upper and lower lawns at Kirkwood Gardens, offering hardy New England-grown perennials and herbs, gardening advice, a sale of used garden treasures, wares by area vendors, and home-baked goods with hot and cold beverages for sale.
A silent auction will feature desirable plants and garden items.
All proceeds support the gardens, established in 1995 in honor of “Sunny” Grace Kirkwood, who served on the Science Center’s board of trustees for six years. She designed a one-acre garden on the grounds of the Holderness Inn, with a wide variety of trees, shrubs, ferns, and flowers adapted to the New England climate. Today Kirkwood Gardens serves as a peaceful location that also attracts birds, bees, and butterflies.
Kirkwood Gardens Day is supported by Belknap Landscape Company of Gilford.
The gardens are open to the public daily, free of charge. For more information, visit www.nhnature.org or call the Science Center at 603-968-7194.
