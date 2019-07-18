GILFORD — 'The Jungle Book' will be performed live by the Hampstead Stage Company at Gilford Public Library on July 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 'The Jungle Book' is a classic tale, brought to the stage by just two nimble, professional actors. This program is free and open to the public, and sponsored by the Friends of the Gilford Public Library.
For more information, contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
